It’s Election Day in Tennessee and polls are open today in Weakley County from 9:00 until 7:00.

Weakley County polling locations today include: District 1A at Palmersville Fire Station, District 1B votes at the Latham Fire Station, District 2A at the Gleason Community Center, District 3A votes at Greenfield First Baptist Church, District 4A at Sharon First Baptist Church, District 5A votes at Martin Church of Christ, District 6A at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Martin, District 7A votes at Shepherd’s Field Church in Martin, District 8A at Martin First United Methodist Church, and District 9A votes at Dresden First United Methodist Church.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt reminds voters that the Election Office is not a voting location.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...