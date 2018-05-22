A recent poll by the Weakley County Prevention Coalition indicates the majority of UT Martin students don’t properly dispose of prescription medications.

Coalition Director Suzanne Harper says nearly 80 percent of those polled are improperly disposing of their meds.

According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, flushing or throwing away meds could lead to contamination of the ground water, which ultimately ends up in drinking water.

Harper says there are many places to properly dispose of medications in Weakley County

A drop box is available for the proper disposal of unused or expired meds at Crisp Hall at UT Martin