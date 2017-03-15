The Weakley County Public Works Committee approved an application for an annual Litter and Trash Collection Grant at their meeting Wednesday at the Courthouse in Dresden.

This grant would bring about $30,000 into the county’s highway fund for the 2017 Fiscal Year.

In other news, Commissioner James Westbrook says Road Supervisor Charles Ross will propose easement and right of way documents at the next Public Works Committee Meeting to help confirm consent from residents for work.

The easement forms would allow county workers to cross over private property to perform duties on nearby areas, while the right of way forms would give residents the option to donate a small section of their property, or to have land purchased by the county in case of needed work around roads.