The Weakley County Public Works Committee will consider a request to allow a private contractor to use the county’s rights of way to bury fiber Tuesday morning at 9 at the courthouse in Dresden.

In other news, the committee could approve a contract for a bridge on Billingsby Road in Martin.

Easements for land use while work on county roads and bridges is performed will also be considered by the committee.

Meanwhile, changing the road names for the two dead end parts of Steele Levee Road into Woodard Road and North Steele Levee Road will be discussed by the committee.

