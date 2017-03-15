Weakley County has received a clean audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2016.

Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson says this is the second consecutive year Weakley County has achieved the honor of having a clean audit.

A clean audit occurs when there are no findings that indicate weaknesses or deficiencies in government operations.

The county’s audit demonstrates a strong system with accurate financial recording that helps to protect taxpayer money.

Weakley County is one of only five other Tennessee counties that also received a clean audit report for the 2015 fiscal year.