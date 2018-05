Weakley County Relay for Life is holding a Survivor Dinner next Month.

Event Coordinator Linda Ramsey says the June 7th event will be at the Dresden Senior Center at 6:30 in an effort to spread Relay for Life’s message in various communities.

Due to economic concerns, Ramsey says there will only be one county wide Relay for Life event in October.

Relay for Life is a community based fundraising event of the American Cancer Society.