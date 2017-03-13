An elderly person from Weakley County has fallen prey to a telephone scam.

Weakley County Sheriff’s reports said the victim lost close to $4,500, after being convinced they had won a car and millions of dollars from Publishers Clearing House.

The caller stated the money was needed to cover the taxes on the car, with the elderly victim making the payment by wire using Western Union.

Investigations showed the telephone number used by the caller came from Jamaica.

Weakley County Sheriff’s officials are reminding all local residents to be extremely careful when requests are made to send money in exchange for prizes.

Real contests do not require money payments, and money that is sent will most likely never be recovered.