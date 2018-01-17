Northwest Tennessee is dealing with accumulations of ice and snow on roadways moving towards the weekend.

TDOT Community relations Officer Nicole Lawrence says sunny skies in today’s forecast will help with the thaw.

Weakley County Highway Supervisor Charles Ross says the layer of ice under the road is still a problem and the treacherous driving conditions could persist into the weekend.

Mr. Ross reminds people to stay safe while traveling.

Temperatures will remain below freezing until Thursday, when the high is expected to be 33.