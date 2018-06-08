The Weakley County School Board honored certified retirees during Thursday afternoon’s meeting.

Fifteen retirees were recognized for their years of service to Weakley County Schools and students.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier said the retirees represented over 500 years teaching experience.

The certified retirees include:

Carol Barker: started at Martin Primary in 2007; transfered to Dresden Elementary in 2011 – 11 years experience.

Sandra Bethel: started teaching in 1971; came to Greenfieldin 1974; went half-time in 2007 and also been teaching at Dresden High – over 40 years teaching experience.

Vanessa Bright: started teaching in Obion County in 1978; went to Memphis for a year then returned to Weakley County in 1980. She was in the Special Education Department as a Speech Teacher – over 40 years experience.

Shirley Callis: started her career in education in 1972; came to Weakley County in 1993 to the Adult Learning Center – over 30 years experience.

Cathy Carroll: taught 9 years in Madison County and 9 years in Benton County before coming to Weakley County; 23 years at Sharon School – 41 years experience.

Doreen Forrest: started her career in New York in 1995; went to Gleason in 2008 – 23 years experience.

Pam Harris: began teaching at Dresden High School in 1986; also taught at Westview; became principal at Dresden Middle School in 20078; taught in Henry County for a year and returned to Weakley County in 2015 to teach at Westview – 32 years experience.

Scott Hewett: started teaching and coaching in 1981 at Dresden High School; became Assistant Principal in 1999 – 37 years experience.

Linda Holley: began her teaching career at Martin Elementary School in 1984; went to Martin Middle in 1996 – 34 years experience.

Nathaniel Holmes: started teaching in 1975 at Westview; became Principal at Martin Middle in 1991 – 43 years experience.

Jan Johnson: started teaching in 1993 at Greenfield – 25 years experience.

Michael Laughrey: started his career in 1967; became Principal at Dresden Elementary in 1999 – 50 years experience.

Linda Morris: started at Palmersville School in 1983; went to Dresden High in 1991 – 32 years experience.

Randall Rickman: began at the Vocational Center in 1990; went to Dresden High in 1997 – 28 years experience.

Jean Thompson: started her teaching career in 1984; began at Martin Primary in 1994 – 30 years experience.