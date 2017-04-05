Thursday’s Weakley County School Board meeting at 4 in Gleason School is expected to be a short one.

Weakley County Assistant School Director Jeff Kelley will give an update on tests within the county school system, including the TCAP test for grades 2-8 that begins Monday April 17th.

School Director Randy Frazier will also give a building report update that includes ongoing renovations at Westview.

Westview still has improvements taking place in its auxiliary gym and the bandroom.

