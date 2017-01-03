A land donation near Greenfield School will be considered at the Weakley County School Board meeting Thursday at 4 in Dresden High School.

In other news, policies on enrollment in college level courses, alternative credit options, and correspondence courses are expected to be finalized.

A building report update about the progress in upgrading Weakley County Schools will be heard by the school board.

Meanwhile, the board extends their sympathy to the families of Weakley County students who passed away during the school year which include Makayla Brown of Dresden Elementary, Maliyah Yarbrough of Martin Primary, and Abreanna Yarbrough of Martin Elementary School.