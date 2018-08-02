The Weakley County School meets this afternoon to go over school policy, approve volunteer coaches, and approve field trips prior to the start of school on Monday.

Along with approving school policy, the board will consider to approve volunteer coaches Bill McCall for Greenfield tennis, Seth Coleman for Westview soccer, Todd Maxey for Dresden cross country and track, Dusty Gibson for Westview cross country, Timi Woodard for Dresden Middle cheerleading, Emily Waddell for Greenfield cheerleading, and Clinton Smith for Martin Middle boys basketball.

The school board will also consider to approve a number of field trips including vocational trips, band trips, and athletic trips.

The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon at 5:00 in the conference room at the Weakley County Board of Education in Dresden.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...