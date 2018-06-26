The Weakley County School Board has approved its budget for the 2018-19 school year.

The $31,511,389 dollar budget now goes to the Health, Education, and Economic Development and Finance, Ways, and Means Committees Wednesday before final approval of the Weakley County Commission Thursday night.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says a third of the $31 million dollar budget goes to teachers’ salaries.

The School Board meets again Friday morning at 9:00 to discuss a proposal from Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson putting School Resource Officers in each school in the county.