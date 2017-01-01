Another Weakley County school board member has announced his resignation. Gleason board member Lindell Roney is stepping down, resigning his position after 29 years on the board of education.

Mr. Roney has represented the community of Gleason during that time and school Director Randy Fraizer said if all board members were to replicate the work and relationship Mr. Roney has put in and developed with other board members and administration his would be a model to follow. The Weakley County Commission will have to fill Roney’s unexpired term which will be up next year.

In other school board news, new Dresden new board member Josh Moore attended his first meeting. He replaced Kevin McAlpin who moved to Memphis to work in the DA’s office in Shelby County.

Meanwhile Westview is scheduled to be able use their new multipurpose facility on October 15th. The facility is designed to allow Westview students additional room to hold events, practice sports and for other purposes. The board also approved several field trips and a new slate of volunteer coaches. And Mr. Frazier told the board members that there has been some discussion about the school system working with UT Martin on turf replacement at Graham Stadium. The turf is approximately nine years old.

And school board chairman Steve Vantrease announced Mark Maddox has been named the West Tennessee Technology Coordinator of the Year. The Weakley County School Board will hold its next meeting September 7th at 4pm.