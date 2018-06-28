The Weakley County School Board’s $31.5 million dollar budget for 2018-19 goes before the Weakley County Commission Thursday night.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says one-third of the budget is teaches’ salaries, and with Weakley County Schools being the second-largest employer in the county, there’s a lot of work that goes into preparing a budget

Frazier says it’s a multi-faceted venture to put a budget together, with the fluctuating costs of salaries, transportation fuel, and other needs, it’s a struggle to make things balance.

In the budget for next year is the purchase of three new school buses, but Mr. Frazier says these new buses are unique, in that they run on propane instead of gasoline or diesel.

Frazier says he visited with school officials in Clarksville who have been implementing the propane-fueled buses and have noticed a decrease in costs, both in fuel and maintenance.

Mr. Frazier says the school system currently has 47 buses in its fleet, which usually have a 12-year-cycle. The school board typically budgets for three new school buses each year.