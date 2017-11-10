Weakley County’s cafeteria workers have received the letter grade A-Plus following a report by Supervisor of Child Nutrition Trista Snider at the county school board meeting Thursday afternoon .

Miss Snider told the board Westview, Dresden, Greenfield, Martin Middle and Martin Primary cafeterias all received a perfect “100” while other school cafeterias received a score of 97 or better from the Weakley County Health Department’s grade card.

School Board Chairman Steve Vantrease said the cafeteria workers are doing an exceptional job preparing about a million meals each year.

Weakley County schools serve approximately 450,000 breakfast meals, 529,000 lunch meals and 10,600 summer meals.

There are approximately 43000 students and over 600 teachers and associated employees working in the school system and most of them eat in the school cafeterias regularly.

Also at Thursday’s school board meeting 21 teachers were granted tenure by the board following new state guidelines that require teachers to score a “four” or “five” on their evaluation and now must meet