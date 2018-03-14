Students in Weakley County have demonstrated their right to peacefully protest gun violence today.

Assistant Director of Schools Jeff Kelly says the school board provided guidance to students who expressed the desire to walk out of class.

The biggest demonstration in the county happened at Martin Middle School with the majority of the students walking out.

Principal Nathaniel Holmes says the demonstration was coordinated and peaceful.

Mr. Holmes says the demonstration was supervised with law enforcement present.

Students at Dresden High School also had a peaceful demonstration with about 20 students walking out to read the names of the Florida school shooting victims.

Additionally, 10 students at the county Alternative School demonstrated under the supervision of Director Joyce Hale also reading the names of the school shooting victims.