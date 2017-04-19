A construction crew employee with the Weakley County School System is recovering from his injuries after being eletrocuted while working on a light fixture. Director of Schools Randy Frazier said Tommy Tidwell, a resident of Dyersburg, was working at the Adult Learning Center in Dresden when he was hurt and fell from a scaffolding after touching some “live” wires.

Mr. Tidwell some suffered some brokens bones and other injuries when he fell. He was sent to a Memphis hospital where he is recovering. He has been an employee of the school system for about 18 months.