Weakley County students will no longer be able to bring personal drink containers to school because of an administrative ruling Wednesday.

School Director Randy Frazier says complaints had come from office staff about drink containers being brought to school, including a lot of fast food cups that were spilled in class.

Sealed commercial bottles will be the only drink containers students can bring to school with the exception of drinks that are carried in their lunchboxes.

In special cases, some students can use a note from a doctor for access to certain liquids including electrolytes in sports beverages.

Teachers have the right to make their own policies possibly allowing students to drink in their classroom