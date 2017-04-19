Weakley County seniors are looking forward to the second Friday in May. School Director Randy Frazier said all schools will graduate May 12th with approximately 330 students to receive diplomas at their respective school.

Meanwhile, two weeks of testing is underway for grades two thru 11th . The Tennessee Department of Education requires teachers to administer “end of year” achievement testing during the next two weeks.

In other education news, Mr. Frazier said approximately six teachers are expected to retire this year. In addition the system may also lose some of positions because of a decline in enrollment and budget constraints.

The school board is working on its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.