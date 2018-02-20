Weakley County recently received national attention when its new county seal was highlighted in the National Association of Counties Newspaper.

Weakley County was honored to have the new seal featured in the February 5th edition of the NACO Newspaper biweekly publication.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum unveiled the new seal design and applauded designer and UT Martin University Scholar Rachel Melton at the Weakley County State of the County Address held last October at UTM.

Included in the highlight was a brief history about Weakley County’s establishment and the symbolism within the design that is specific to the county and its municipalities.

The field in the background features lines representing the original districts that made up Weakley County.

The nine stars in the design symbolize the nine districts that currently make up Weakley County.

The field, tractor and barn at the back left are a nod to Weakley County’s history in agriculture.