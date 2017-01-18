The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department will soon have extra spending money thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Govermor’s Highway Safety Office.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson spoke to the Weakley County Public Safety Committee, who unanimously approved the grant benefitting the sheriff’s department at a meeting in Dresden Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Chancery Court had a line item in the form of a leadership program approved, while General Sessions will have many technological files dating back to 1996 moved over in the current system, which the committee voted unanimously to do.

In other news, the committee unanimously approved the Tennessee General Assembly’s request to name the future TBI facilities in Jackson after slain TBI agent De’Greaun Frazier.

The next Weakley County Commission meeting is January 31st at the Courthouse in Dresden.