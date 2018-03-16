A McKenzie man was shot and killed last night after he broke into an apartment kicking in a sliding glass door near McKenzie on Highway 124.

In a press release, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department Captain and Investigator Randall McGowan said 40 year old Terry Lee Haynes was shot and killed by 37 year old Reggie Milam around 11 o’clock last night.

Haynes is said to have broken into the apartment and entered the bedroom where a confrontation and the shooting took place. Officers arrived on the scene after getting 911 calls about a shooting at the apartment complex.

A woman identified as 37 year old April Garner, who was in the apartment with Milam was questioned by investigators at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Haynes body was sent for an autopsy and Attorney General Tommy Thomas was contacted. No charges have been filed and the case will be presented to the May term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

A small portion of McKenzie is located in Weakley County where the shooting took place.