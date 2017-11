The Weakley County School Board approved tenure at its school board meeting Thursday for the following teachers.

Tessica Dunlap, County Wide Homebound Teacher

Eva Essary, County Wide Special Education

Jess Hames, Gleason

Kerri Maddox, Gleason

Kara Atkins. Gleason

Jacob Canaday, Gleason

Brittany Morton, Gleason

Alyssa Bynum, Dresden Elementary

B.J. Erwin, Dresden Middle

Brittany Forrester, Dresden Middle

Ben Milbrath. Dresden High

Laura Camacho, Dresden High

Jacob Abbott, Dresden High

Amy Tims, Martin Primary

Jessica Devries, Martin Primary

Lauren Campbell, Martin Primary

Abbie McClure, Martin Primary

Lacie Watson, Martin Primary

Beth Davidson, Martin Primary

Amy Glasgow, Martin Elementary

Jennifer Wenz, Westview