A string of threats reported in Weakley County Schools have parents and school administrators concerned about the safety of children.

A Gleason student has been taken into custody following a threat to students and faculty via a social media post.

A press release issued by school officials stated law enforcement interviewed a juvenile resulting in the dismissal of the student.

Meanwhile, Weakley County School officials and Martin Police are investigating graffiti where someone left a vague, but unsettling, message on a stall in the girl’s locker room at Martin Middle School Thursday afternoon.

Another false threat at Westview has left a student dismissed for the year.

According to Police Chief Don Teal, School Resource Officer Jason Arant was notified of a threat that was written on a bathroom wall.

According to the police report, the threat was written intentionally of an impending emergency raising fear for students and parents.

Around 2:30, a juvenile offender was interviewed and admitted to making the threat.

The subject will be charged with making a false report and suspended.

School Director Randy Frazier said a “great deal of time has been spent dealing with this type of activity.” Mr. Frazier said he wanted to assure parents, students, and the community that school officials take this matter seriously and investigate immediately to determine whether or not there is a true threat to the safety of the school campus.