Union City police recover a stolen vehicle, and issue charges in the theft.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to 131 East Jackson Street, in reference to two subjects passed out in a vehicle.

Officers opened the door to a 1989 GMC truck and discovered 40 year old Brian Ray Eaves, of Airport Road in Union City, and 31 year old April Denise Simmons, of Frazier Road in Troy.

A dispatch check revealed that both were wanted on outstanding warrants for their arrest.

At the scene, officers also learned the truck Eaves and Ms. Simmons were in, was stolen in Weakley County.

Both were then issued additional charges of Class-D felony theft of a motor vehicle.

The vehicle was returned to its owner, Darrell Stone, of Gleason.