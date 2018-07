After the first two days of early voting (Friday and Saturday) Weakley County has recorded 662 votes. WCEO Adminstrtor Alex Britt reports 439 votes were casts on the first day and 164 during the Saturday balloting.

Nursing Home votes have accounted for 59 ballots cast.

Meanwhile 445 Republican and 169 Democrat ballots have been cast. Early voting in Tennessee continues through July 28, 2018.

Republicans 445

Democrats 169

General 48

Total: 662

