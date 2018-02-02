A 35 year-old Weakley County woman who was beaten with a baseball bat has been released from the Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis.

According to Sherriff’s Captain Randall McGowan, Desiree Nicole Warren suffered numerous broken bones in her face and serious cuts on her hands resulting from Wednesday’s attack by two neighbors following a domestic dispute.

Fifty seven year-old Margaret Elizabeth Richards and 61 year-old Patricia Ann Higgins have plead not guilty to aggravated assault Thursday in General Sessions Court.

Both women are lodged in Weakley County Jail on $25,000 bond each.

A preliminary hearing before Judge Tommy Moore is set for Wednesday.