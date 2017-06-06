The town of Gleason will host the Weakley East Relay for Life Saturday in the Gleason School’s Dudley Sanders Gym.

The event seeks to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The Weakley East Relay for Life has set a goal of $25,000 for this year.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 Saturday evening, and will conclude at midnight. There will be many fun activities for kids, food and several bands performing.

Ann Phelps of Gleason and Leah Bennett of Dresden have been named as the Honorary Chairs for the Relay for Life. Both are cancer survivors.