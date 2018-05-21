Union City police were called on Saturday to investigate almost $4,000 worth of guns and ammunition taken from a residence.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to 604 East Bransford Street, after Arthur Moss discovered eight guns, boxes of ammunition and other items missing from a garage at his home.

Moss told officers he did not keep the garage locked, and said the items were most likely stolen within the past week.

Included in the theft was two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22-caliber rifle and pistol, a 16-gauge shotgun, a 9-milimeter pistol and 30-30 rifle.

The value of the stolen guns was listed at approximately $3,300.

Anyone with any information concerning the stolen guns and ammunition is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.