With many roads, driveways and parking lots in the Ken-Tenn area still iced over from last week’s winter storm, it appears that more is on the way.

The National Weather Service says snow is likely today thru tomorrow, with total accumulations possibly over two inches.

Along with the snow will also be brutally cold temperatures and wind chill factors.

Due to the approaching storm front, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Obion, Weakley and Henry County until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory also goes into affect tonight at midnight, and remains until noon on Tuesday.

Forecast indicate overnight temperatures in the single digits, with wind chill factors around two-below-zero.

This will be followed Tuesday with daytime wind chill factors of around four-below-zero, and even colder conditions on Tuesday night.