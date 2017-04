The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lake,

TN, Weakley, TN, Gibson, TN, Haywood, TN, Lauderdale, TN, Mississippi, AR,

Crockett, TN, Obion, TN, Tipton, TN, Dyer, TN, Pemiscot, MO, and Dunklin, MO

beginning at 4:55 pm and ending at 10:55 pm

Wednesday .