Two people were able to escape an overnight fire at their home in Fulton County.

Hickman Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey said firefighters arrived on the scene around 3:30 this morning, where a mobile home was on fire on State Route 971, near the Tennessee State Line.

Chief Ramsey said the couple had barely escaped the blaze, after waking up to smoke in the residence.

Firefighters from the Cayce Fire Department were called to assist at the scene, with water shuttled to fight the rural blaze.

Chief Ramsey said the home, a storage building and camper were burnt by the blaze, with some damage also received to a nearby garage.

Firefighters were on the scene until 7:00 this morning, with no injuries reported.