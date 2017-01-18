Girls high school basketball last night

Dresden defeated Gleason 56 to 53

Greenfield 45 Lake County 28

Humboldt 53 Bradford 40

Trenton Peabody 56 Gibson County 49

Union City 63 Halls 23

Westview 51 Dyersburg 44

Obion Central 57 Milan 53

South Gibson 57 Crockett County 36

Huntingdon 78 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 26

McKenzie 55 West Carroll 28

South Side 53 Chester County 51

McNairy Central 65 Fayette Ware 44

TCA 66 Jackson Christian 41

Scotts Hill 74 Madison Academy Magnet 43

Bolivar 85 Lexington 76

Haywood 66 Millington 24

In Boys High school basketball

Dresden 72 Gleason 21

Clarksburg defeated Big Sandy 53 to 42

Humboldt defeated Bradofrd 68 to 33

Dyersburg defeated Westview 66 to 56

Huntingdon 60 Bruceton 17

Union City defeated Halls 60 to 48

Southside defeated Chester 80 to 43

Obion Central 83 Milan 49

Trenton defeated Gibson County 47 to 46

Lexington defeated Bolivar 66 to 48

Haywood defeated Millington 80 to 52

Henry County defeated Clarksville NE 74 to 38

Clarksburg 53 Big Sandy 42

In college basketball last night

Ole Miss 80 Tennessee 68 after the Rebels went on an 18 to 4 lead and come from behind to win the game. Robert W Hubbs of Dyer County had 13 for the Vols.

Ole Miss improved to 11 and 7 and 2 and 4 in the SEC while Tennessee slips to 9 and 8 and 2 and 3 in the conference. Tennessee comes home to play Mississipp State at 6 at Thompson Boling Arena.

Meanwhile Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 88 to 81