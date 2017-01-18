Girls high school basketball last night
Dresden defeated Gleason 56 to 53
Greenfield 45 Lake County 28
Humboldt 53 Bradford 40
Trenton Peabody 56 Gibson County 49
Union City 63 Halls 23
Westview 51 Dyersburg 44
Obion Central 57 Milan 53
South Gibson 57 Crockett County 36
Huntingdon 78 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 26
McKenzie 55 West Carroll 28
South Side 53 Chester County 51
McNairy Central 65 Fayette Ware 44
TCA 66 Jackson Christian 41
Scotts Hill 74 Madison Academy Magnet 43
Bolivar 85 Lexington 76
Haywood 66 Millington 24
In Boys High school basketball
Dresden 72 Gleason 21
Clarksburg defeated Big Sandy 53 to 42
Humboldt defeated Bradofrd 68 to 33
Dyersburg defeated Westview 66 to 56
Huntingdon 60 Bruceton 17
Union City defeated Halls 60 to 48
Southside defeated Chester 80 to 43
Obion Central 83 Milan 49
Trenton defeated Gibson County 47 to 46
Lexington defeated Bolivar 66 to 48
Haywood defeated Millington 80 to 52
Henry County defeated Clarksville NE 74 to 38
Clarksburg 53 Big Sandy 42
In college basketball last night
Ole Miss 80 Tennessee 68 after the Rebels went on an 18 to 4 lead and come from behind to win the game. Robert W Hubbs of Dyer County had 13 for the Vols.
Ole Miss improved to 11 and 7 and 2 and 4 in the SEC while Tennessee slips to 9 and 8 and 2 and 3 in the conference. Tennessee comes home to play Mississipp State at 6 at Thompson Boling Arena.
Meanwhile Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 88 to 81