Martin Middle School boys came from behind in over time to defeat Kingsbury 52-47 in the West Tennessee Middle School tournament. The Panthers will play Saturday at 5:40 pm against Sherwood in the West TN State Sectional Semi-Finals in Memphis.
It was a busy night in high school basketball
Gleason girls 44 – McKenzie 32
Greenfield 51 – Union City 44
Gibson Co 52 – Humboldt 43
Peabody 48 – South Fulton 47
Westview girls 46 – South Gibson 29
Dyersburg 59 – Milan 35
Huntingdon 57 – Dresden 51
West Carroll defeated Big Sandy 41 to 30
Gibson County girls 52 Humboldt 43
Crockett Co 48 – Obion Co 45
Bolivar Central 64 – Chester Co 62
Haywood 58 – Liberty 40
Jackson South Side 64 – Fayette Ware 32
USJ 76 – Sacred Heart 13
Lexington 34 – McNairy Central 32
In boys high school basketball
Humboldt 68 Gibson County 39
Union City 73 – Greenfield 62
Dresden 44 – Huntingdon 42
McKenzie 84 Gleason 28
South Fulton defeated Trenton 50 to 39
Clarskburg 73 Bruceton 52
Dyersburg 75 Milan 34
West Carroll 71 Big Sandy 37
Westview defeated South Gibson 73 to 55
Obion Co 67 – Crockett Co 57
USJ 62 – Sacred Heart 58
Liberty 81 – Haywood 37
Lexington 61 – McNairy Central 44
Fayette Ware defeated South Side 65 to 64
