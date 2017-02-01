Martin Middle School boys came from behind in over time to defeat Kingsbury 52-47 in the West Tennessee Middle School tournament. The Panthers will play Saturday at 5:40 pm against Sherwood in the West TN State Sectional Semi-Finals in Memphis.

It was a busy night in high school basketball

Gleason girls 44 – McKenzie 32

Greenfield 51 – Union City 44

Gibson Co 52 – Humboldt 43

Peabody 48 – South Fulton 47

Westview girls 46 – South Gibson 29

Dyersburg 59 – Milan 35

Huntingdon 57 – Dresden 51

West Carroll defeated Big Sandy 41 to 30

Gibson County girls 52 Humboldt 43

Crockett Co 48 – Obion Co 45

Bolivar Central 64 – Chester Co 62

Haywood 58 – Liberty 40

Jackson South Side 64 – Fayette Ware 32

USJ 76 – Sacred Heart 13

Lexington 34 – McNairy Central 32

In boys high school basketball

Humboldt 68 Gibson County 39

Union City 73 – Greenfield 62

Dresden 44 – Huntingdon 42

McKenzie 84 Gleason 28

South Fulton defeated Trenton 50 to 39

Clarskburg 73 Bruceton 52

Dyersburg 75 Milan 34

West Carroll 71 Big Sandy 37

Westview defeated South Gibson 73 to 55

Obion Co 67 – Crockett Co 57

USJ 62 – Sacred Heart 58

Liberty 81 – Haywood 37

Lexington 61 – McNairy Central 44

Fayette Ware defeated South Side 65 to 64



In college basketball