Five Dresden High School football players are expected to sign scholarship letters of intent Wednesday to play football and continue their education.

Coach Derek Rang confirms Quincey McDonald will be headed to Bethel, Austin Thomas to Murray State, Keilan Rooks to Murray State, Dylan Yates to UT Martin while Dresser Winn will announce at the signing .

The letter of intent signing for these Dresden Lions will take place at 130 pm Wednesday in the DHS auditorium. It is believed to be the largest single one day school signing for a Weakley County football team.