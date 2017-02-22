In college basketball

The 10-17 UT Martin women are playing their best ball of the season riding a four game win streak going into tonight’s game at 12-15 Austin Peay in Clarksville. Air time is at 6:30 tonight on Mix 101.3.

Meanwhile Tennessee is coming off a 90-70 win over Missouri and plays at home against in-state rival Vanderbilt. Airtime for the Vols-Vandy game is at 5 on Star 95.1

At the District 14-AA basketball tournament last night

Fayette Ware defeated South Side 77 to 75 in overtime.

And Chester beat Bolivar 70 to 59 in the consolation game.

That means Westview will travel to Fayette Ware boys while Obion Cenral will travel to Jackson to face South Side in the first round of the regional .

In the District 15-A tournament last night, Middleton defeated Riveside boys 67 to 58 while Jackson Christian defeated TCA 65 to 29 in the consolation game

The region 7 -A girls basketball tournament begins tomorrow night.

Union City girls are at Huntingdon

Gleason girls at Trenton Peabody, Gibson Co. girls at Dresden

and Clarksburg will play at Greenfield girls. 7-A boys will play Friday night at the higher seed.

The 7-AA girls tournament will begin Friday while the boys will play Saturday night.