Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website at thunderboltradio.com.
Union City at Gibson County – 5:40 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Westview at Obion County Central – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN and Mix 101.3 WCMT
Also on the schedule:
Lake County at South Fulton
Dresden at Clarksburg
Gleason at Huntingdon
Halls at Bradford
Big Sandy at McKenzie
South Gibson at Dyersburg
Milan at Crockett County
Munford at Dyer County
Trenton Peabody at Humboldt
Western Kentucky:
Graves County at Calloway County
McCracken County at Marshall County
College Basketball – Saturday:
SIU-Edwardsville at UT-Martin – (doubleheader) – 3:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Mississippi State at Tennessee – 4:30 – Star 95.1
South Carolina at Kentucky
Vanderbilt at Florida
Murray State at Austin Peay
NFL Conference Championships – Sunday:
2:05 – NFC – Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
5:40 – AFC – Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots