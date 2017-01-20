Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Union City at Gibson County – 5:40 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Westview at Obion County Central – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN and Mix 101.3 WCMT

Also on the schedule:

Lake County at South Fulton

Dresden at Clarksburg

Gleason at Huntingdon

Halls at Bradford

Big Sandy at McKenzie

South Gibson at Dyersburg

Milan at Crockett County

Munford at Dyer County

Trenton Peabody at Humboldt

Western Kentucky:

Graves County at Calloway County

McCracken County at Marshall County

College Basketball – Saturday:

SIU-Edwardsville at UT-Martin – (doubleheader) – 3:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Mississippi State at Tennessee – 4:30 – Star 95.1

South Carolina at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Florida

Murray State at Austin Peay

NFL Conference Championships – Sunday:

2:05 – NFC – Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

5:40 – AFC – Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots