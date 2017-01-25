The Obion County Jr. Livestock Association will hold weigh-in this Saturday at the Brook’s Livestock Barn in South Fulton.

Obion County Extension Director Tim Smith said an exhibitor can weigh-in and show up to three steers in the county show during the Obion County Fair.

Only one animal will be eligible to be sold during the buyers auction.

Exhibitors must be in the 4th thru 12th grade as of January 1st of this year to eligible to show in the fair.

Complete rules and regulations can be obtained by contacting the Obion County Extension Office in Union City.