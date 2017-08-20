Another meeting of the C.E Weldon Library Board of Directors is scheduled for this Monday at 4 at the Library

The board and Friends of the Library have been ambitiously working to fund a new massive state of the art library project that calls for a new modern library to be built across to be built across the street from the present library.

The library’s current home is the former Martin Post Office which vacated the building in 1965.

The Martin Post Office building became the third library location in 1967 following a fund raising project to bring it up to standards that took two years in the making..

The first being located in the Martin Elementary School and the second location in a building known as the Ladies Waiting Room in the Virginia Weldon Park.

Librarian Roberta Peacock is only the fifth librarian in the 92 year history of the local library and has served in that capacity for the past 15 years.

