Officials with the USDA are measuring the financial well-being of Tennessee farmers.

Starting this week, members of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistic Service began visiting 400 farms, including dairy farms.

The visits are to collect data for the final phase of the Agricultural Resource Management Survey, which studies production practices, costs and the overall financial well-being of American farm families.

Tennessee State Statistician Debra Kenerson said the majority of federal policies and programs for farms are based on the Resource Management Study, and dairy is a major focus this year.

Ms. Kenerson said the report helps provide clear numbers from farmers who experience a drop in milk prices, when feed prices remain high.

Ms. Kenerson also said all of the gathered information will directly affect language in the 2018 Farm Bill, which relates to dairy.