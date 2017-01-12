The Union City School Board made it official this morning, naming current high school principal Wes Kennedy as the next Director of Schools.

During the meeting held at the school board office, board members unanimously selected Kennedy to succeed current Director of Schools Gary Houston, who will retire effective June 30th.

Following the meeting, Kennedy spoke with Thunderbolt News and said he was humbled to be chosen, and quickly gave praise to his fellow staff members.

The 49 year old Kennedy is in his ninth year at Union City High School, eight of those as the principal, and received his college degrees at Mississippi State and UT-Martin.

Despite the excitement of becoming the new Director, Kennedy said his focus still remains on his current job and a new learning process.

Before coming to Union City, Kennedy served in the school systems of Fayette Academy for 9 years, Millington 7 years and one year at Dyersburg.