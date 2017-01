Union City School Principal Wes Kennedy has been named the Director of School’s for Union City effective on July 1st.

Mr. Kennedy will take the position following the retirement of current Director of School’s Gary Houston on June 30th.

Kennedy was selected by a unanimous vote of the Union City School Board in a called meeting Thursday morning.

(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)