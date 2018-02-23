KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 8:40 p.m.

Carlisle County

KY 80 is CLOSED between the 2 and 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1820/Yellow Dog Rd CLOSED at the 1-3mm- Signs Posted

KY 1628 CLOSED at the 1-4mm

US 62 is CLOSED at the 3 to 5mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 10 mile marker

Crittenden County

KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water

KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm

KY 902 is CLOSED at the 5mm

Fulton County

KY 94 is CLOSED at 7 to 11mm in the dip area west of the City of Hickman

KY 94 is CLOSED at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)

Graves County

KY 80 West has High Water signs posted at the 9.6mm

KY 97 has High Water signs posted at the 15.8mm

US 45 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line

KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to2mm

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 58 has High Water signs posted between the 7 and 8 mm- Crew on Site

US 51 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 3mm- Crew Present

KY 2206 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm- Signs Posted

KY 80 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to3mm- Signs Posted

KY 1283 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 2 mm- signs posted

KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm- Signs Posted

Livingston County

KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from 5.28mm at KY 763 intersection to15.45mm at KY 133 due to Water Over Road in numerous locations

KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm

Lyon County

KY 819/Sunshine Loop is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1954 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1113 is CLOSED at the Lyon-Caldwell Co. Line due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 295/Lake Barkley Dr is CLOSED at the west edge of Old Kuttawa due to a landslide at 1.2mm

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED between the 0 and 1.2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 2595 is CLOSED at the 3-4mm

KY 1949 is CLOSED at the 7-8mm

KY 1477/Benton-Briensburg Rd is CLOSED just south of KY 58

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 787/Bryant Ford is CLOSED between the 0 and 2mm at the McCracken-Marshall County Line

KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to2.5mm at the McCracken-Graves Line

KY 339/Old Clinton Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 1.5mm at the McCracken-Graves Line

Trigg County

KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted

US 68 has High Water signs posted at the 13-13mm

