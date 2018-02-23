KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 8:40 p.m.
Carlisle County
KY 80 is CLOSED between the 2 and 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1820/Yellow Dog Rd CLOSED at the 1-3mm- Signs Posted
KY 1628 CLOSED at the 1-4mm
US 62 is CLOSED at the 3 to 5mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 10 mile marker
Crittenden County
KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water
KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm
KY 902 is CLOSED at the 5mm
Fulton County
KY 94 is CLOSED at 7 to 11mm in the dip area west of the City of Hickman
KY 94 is CLOSED at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)
Graves County
KY 80 West has High Water signs posted at the 9.6mm
KY 97 has High Water signs posted at the 15.8mm
US 45 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line
KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to2mm
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 58 has High Water signs posted between the 7 and 8 mm- Crew on Site
US 51 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 3mm- Crew Present
KY 2206 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm- Signs Posted
KY 80 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to3mm- Signs Posted
KY 1283 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 2 mm- signs posted
KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm- Signs Posted
Livingston County
KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from 5.28mm at KY 763 intersection to15.45mm at KY 133 due to Water Over Road in numerous locations
KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm
Lyon County
KY 819/Sunshine Loop is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1954 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1113 is CLOSED at the Lyon-Caldwell Co. Line due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 295/Lake Barkley Dr is CLOSED at the west edge of Old Kuttawa due to a landslide at 1.2mm
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED between the 0 and 1.2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 2595 is CLOSED at the 3-4mm
KY 1949 is CLOSED at the 7-8mm
KY 1477/Benton-Briensburg Rd is CLOSED just south of KY 58
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 787/Bryant Ford is CLOSED between the 0 and 2mm at the McCracken-Marshall County Line
KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to2.5mm at the McCracken-Graves Line
KY 339/Old Clinton Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 1.5mm at the McCracken-Graves Line
Trigg County
KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted
US 68 has High Water signs posted at the 13-13mm
