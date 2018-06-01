The Sun reports West Tennessee Health Care of Jackson and Community Health Systems of Nashville have almost completed their transaction that will allow the Jackson hospital to acquire the Tennova Martin, Dyersburg, and Jackson Regional hospitals.

When completed the Martin hospital will be known as West Tennessee Health Care Volunteer Hospital and Dyersburg will be known as West Tennessee Health Care Dyersburg Hospital.

After the deal is finalized West Tennessee Health Care will have some 7,000 employees in its 18 county network.

The health care board is completing its purchase with a 90 million dollar bridge loan with Goldman Sachs.

The loan allows $75 million of the $90 million to go toward the 67 million dollars purchase price of the Tennova facilities plus “petty cash,“ inventories and buy outs on some leases.

The remaining $15 million will be used for working capital for three to four months until the new company gets its payer arrangement in place which includes insurance.