Thursday

Region 7 – A Girls Tournament

Trenton will play in Gleason

TCA will play in Greenfield

Dresden will play in Middleton

Union City will play at Gibson County

Friday

Region 7 – A Boys Tournament

Humboldt will play at Union City

TCA will play at Bradford

Greenfield will play at Middleton

South Fulton will play at Trenton

Region 7 – AA Girls Tournament

Riverside at Westview

Obion County travels to McNairy County

Lexington at Dyersburg

Crockett County at South Side

*All games will have a 7:00 tip off