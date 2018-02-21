Thursday
Region 7 – A Girls Tournament
Trenton will play in Gleason
TCA will play in Greenfield
Dresden will play in Middleton
Union City will play at Gibson County
Friday
Region 7 – A Boys Tournament
Humboldt will play at Union City
TCA will play at Bradford
Greenfield will play at Middleton
South Fulton will play at Trenton
Region 7 – AA Girls Tournament
Riverside at Westview
Obion County travels to McNairy County
Lexington at Dyersburg
Crockett County at South Side
*All games will have a 7:00 tip off