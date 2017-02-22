A major change has been announced for three established newspapers in Western Kentucky.

The Hickman Courier, the Fulton Leader and the Hickman County Gazette will now merge together as one publication, to be called “The Current”.

Company officials say the joining of the three publications will create a regional newspaper to better serve the readers.

The physical location of the publication will be in Fulton, at the current home of the Fulton Leader.

In a press release, publisher Dennis Richardson said he felt the combining of the “three tradition-rich newspapers” will build one strong publication.

Richardson said the new name of the newspaper is to “reflect the current of the river, as well as current events in every nook and cranny of the readership area.”

The March 1st editions of each publication will be their last to bear their longstanding names, with the roll-out of the new paper to be on the newsstands on March 8th.

Company officials say the Current’s focus will be in Fulton County, Hickman County and the eastern portion of Obion County.