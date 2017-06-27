The 28th WestStar Leadership Class recently held their graduation ceremonies in Jackson.

This years class included 30 participants, which brings the total to 799 graduates since West Star was established in 1990.

The class is chosen annually by the programs board of trustees, with selection based on leadership achievements and potential to contribute to West Tennessee development.

Included in this years class was Nicole Kincade of Union City, along with Charlene Burpo of Kenton, and Dr. Brian Donavant, Rob Goad and Dr. Todd Winters of Martin.

The graduation ceremonies were attended by UT-Martin Chancellor, and 2009 WestStar graduate Dr. Keith Carver, along with Senators John Stevens, Delores Gresham and Mark Norris and Representative Jimmy Eldridge.