The 28th annual WestStar Leadership Program will begin next week, with Obion and Weakley County to host the first sessions.

On Friday, January 13th, this years class will be in Obion County with an 8:30 start at Tyson Foods.

The approximate 30 member class will then move to Discovery Park of America, with a welcoming by Union City Mayor Terry Hailey and County Mayor Benny McGuire.

Discussion will then include the topics of I-69 and Cates Landing, with a guest speaking from Final Flight owner John Ed Powers.

At noon, the group will hear from former United States Congressman John Tanner, of Union City, and new UT-Martin Chancellor, and WestStar graduate Dr. Keith Carver.

The WestStar class will also attend seven additional sessions until June, in counties that includes Henry, Hardin, Madison and Davidson.

The class will hold graduation ceremonies on June 20th in Jackson.