The 29th class of the WestStar Leadership Program recently held their graduation in Jackson.

Thirty members participated in this years program, with each selected to learn new leadership skills and strategies for assisting communities in problem solving.

During the class, the members complete eight sessions covering topics such as agriculture and transportation, public policy issues, education and tourism.

The graduating class brings the total to 827 graduates, since the UT-Martin sponsored program began in 1989.

Included in this year’s WestStar class was Portis Tanner of Union City, Alex Bynum of Dresden, and Jeff Parham of Martin.